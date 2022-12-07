Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD
Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Sardelli's Office Locations
OrthoMichigan, Lapeer, MI4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-1200
OrthoMichigan17015 Silver Pkwy, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 593-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Sardelli to be very kind, patient and knowledgeable. He always took the time to explain procedures with me. A very compassionate doctor. A huge loss for Ortho Michigan.
About Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1992992705
Education & Certifications
- TRIA Orthopaedic Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Wayne State Univ Som
