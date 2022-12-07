Overview of Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD

Dr. Matthew Sardelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Sardelli works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI with other offices in Fenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.