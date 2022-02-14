Overview of Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Premier Orthopaedics in West Chester, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.