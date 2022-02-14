Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD
Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations
Premier Orthopaedics915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 1, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-6280
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd400 McFarlan Rd Ste 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 444-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schaeffer was very professional, listened to my concerns, and was thorough in his evaluation. He was kind, empathetic, and treated me with respect. He showed me a model of a spine and clearly explained the issue I was having. I am so grateful for his expertise! I highly recommend Dr. Schaeffer. In addition, his office staff was courteous and friendly.
About Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- Lankenau Hopital
- Stanford University
- Emory University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
