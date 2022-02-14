See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in West Chester, PA
Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Schaeffer works at Premier Orthopaedics in West Chester, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations

    Premier Orthopaedics
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 1, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-6280
    Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd
    400 McFarlan Rd Ste 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 444-1344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Scoliosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Disorders
Back Impairment
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Strain
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Fracture
Hand Conditions
Headache
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Migraine
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Physical Therapy
Pinched Nerve
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pinched Nerve in Neck
Plantar Fasciitis
Primary Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Dislocation
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Tendonitis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 14, 2022
    Dr. Schaeffer was very professional, listened to my concerns, and was thorough in his evaluation. He was kind, empathetic, and treated me with respect. He showed me a model of a spine and clearly explained the issue I was having. I am so grateful for his expertise! I highly recommend Dr. Schaeffer. In addition, his office staff was courteous and friendly.
    About Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013956507
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hopital
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

