Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD

Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Scharf works at ROBERT W JOHNSON UNIV HSP-PATH in New Brunswick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scharf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2020
    Yes, amazing is an understatement. He has been seeing my son for his narcolepsy for several years. Not only is he friendly, caring, patient, attentive, genuinely concerned and has a great "bedside" manner, he goes out on a limb for his patients to make sure they are cared for. My former insurance company all of a sudden pulled my sons medication from the formulary stating its no longer prescribed for this disease. It left my son hanging after this medication had literally changed his life. Dr Scharf stood on the phone with the insurance company for 2 hours trying to get them to make an exception! Doctors don't do that. He had other patients and other business to attend to. But wouldn't relent until they gave in. Unfortunately they didn't but thank God I have new insurance now so he is continuing to care for my son. I'm extremely grateful for him and his expertise. Proud to call him my sons doctor. I would HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend him.
    Grateful Dad — Jan 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841519527
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scharf works at ROBERT W JOHNSON UNIV HSP-PATH in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Scharf’s profile.

    Dr. Scharf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.