Overview of Dr. Matthew Schramski, DO

Dr. Matthew Schramski, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Schramski works at St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.