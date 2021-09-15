Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreckinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD
Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schreckinger works at
Dr. Schreckinger's Office Locations
Santa Maria Specialty Health Center300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Neurology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Physicians Choice Insurance Service, LLC
- Tricare
- Western Growers Insurance Services
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The treatment & surgery I received from Dr. Schreckinger & his office personnel, has been amazing! Thank you again for rebuilding me!
About Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447488556
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreckinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreckinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schreckinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schreckinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreckinger works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreckinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreckinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreckinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreckinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.