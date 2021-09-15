See All Neurosurgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD

Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schreckinger works at Santa Maria Specialty Health Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schreckinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Maria Specialty Health Center
    300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Neurology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CenCal Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Physicians Choice Insurance Service, LLC
    • Tricare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2021
    The treatment & surgery I received from Dr. Schreckinger & his office personnel, has been amazing! Thank you again for rebuilding me!
    Leigh A Olsen — Sep 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1447488556
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreckinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreckinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreckinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreckinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreckinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreckinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreckinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

