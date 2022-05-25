Overview

Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Touro University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schultzel works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.