Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD

Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Schwarz works at Southwest Idaho Surgery Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Leukoplakia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Idaho Surgery Center
    900 N Liberty St Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
  • St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 25, 2021
    17 years ago Dr, Schwarz, armed with a scalpel, engaged in battle with my Stage Four Throat Cancer. Along with the rest of my team he saved my life from a disease I was given a 35% chance of surviving at ten years. Dr, Schwarz turned me into a thief that has taken great delight in stealing every day for the past decade! While I'm sure Dr. Schwarz would be glad to hear I appreciate his fine work keeping me alive, nothing speaks louder than the praise for his work I've heard from EVERY ENT I've seen in the past 17 years.
    Donald James Lenze — Sep 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992788434
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz works at Southwest Idaho Surgery Center in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Schwarz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwarz has seen patients for Leukoplakia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

