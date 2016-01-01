Dr. Matthew Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Scott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Concentra Urgent Care - Stemmons2920 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 630-2331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Scott, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932337656
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
