Overview of Dr. Matthew Sedgley, MD

Dr. Matthew Sedgley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sedgley works at MedStar Health in Westminster, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.