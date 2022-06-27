See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Selleck works at Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 972-0201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Prostate Cancer
Pyloric Stenosis
Sarcoma Removals
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Uterine Cancer
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2022
    I saw seven doctors to have a tumor removed before Dr. Selleck agreed to do it. His office staff was extremely professional and he himself explained everything so that I fully understood what I was going to be looking at during surgery and for recovery. I cannot say enough wonderful things about this glorious physician.
    Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO
    About Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568755734
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selleck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selleck works at Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Selleck’s profile.

    Dr. Selleck has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Selleck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selleck.

