Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Selleck works at
Locations
Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 972-0201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw seven doctors to have a tumor removed before Dr. Selleck agreed to do it. His office staff was extremely professional and he himself explained everything so that I fully understood what I was going to be looking at during surgery and for recovery. I cannot say enough wonderful things about this glorious physician.
About Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selleck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selleck works at
Dr. Selleck has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Selleck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.