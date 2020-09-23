Dr. Matthew Sericati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sericati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sericati, MD
Dr. Matthew Sericati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates425 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 343-6458
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I'm now 78 years old & came down with an aggressive form of Crohns about 12 years ago & due to the difficulty in treating it was referred to Dr. Sericati several years ago. I've found Dr. Sericati to be a very caring person & his entire staff have always done their very best to help me through some very difficult times. Some of the medications used to treat Crohns are unbelievably expensive & are not affordable due to our fixed retirement income. Dr. Sericati's staff has worked diligently to get me approved to receive these medications at a lower or no cost directly from the drug manufacturer. In my opinion there is no-better Digestive Health doctor in our area. Chuck T.
About Dr. Matthew Sericati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sericati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sericati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sericati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sericati works at
Dr. Sericati has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sericati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sericati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sericati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sericati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sericati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.