Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport (Doctor of Medicine)|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (Doctor Of Medicine) and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Sewell works at
Locations
WISE Dermatology13333 Dotson Rd Ste 140, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 975-0585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist in the Woodlands (DermSurgery Associates)7515 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-1453
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my annual full body skin screening and am again completely impressed. Dr. Sewell is professional, thorough and personable. He listened to my concerns, asked relevant questions and explained things in terms I could understand (i.e., layman's terms). I highly recommend Dr. Sewell and WISE Dermatology.
About Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982996773
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Pediatric Dermatology & Laser Fellowship)
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia (Dermatology Residency)
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center - San Antonio (Pediatric Internship)|University Of Texas Health Sciences Center-San Antonio (Pediatric Internship)
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport (Doctor of Medicine)|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (Doctor Of Medicine)
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sewell accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sewell works at
Dr. Sewell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.