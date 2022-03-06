Overview

Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport (Doctor of Medicine)|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (Doctor Of Medicine) and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Sewell works at WISE Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.