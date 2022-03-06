See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport (Doctor of Medicine)|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (Doctor Of Medicine) and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Sewell works at WISE Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WISE Dermatology
    13333 Dotson Rd Ste 140, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 975-0585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Houston Methodist in the Woodlands (DermSurgery Associates)
    7515 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-1453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Becker's Nevus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 06, 2022
    I recently had my annual full body skin screening and am again completely impressed. Dr. Sewell is professional, thorough and personable. He listened to my concerns, asked relevant questions and explained things in terms I could understand (i.e., layman's terms). I highly recommend Dr. Sewell and WISE Dermatology.
    About Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982996773
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Pediatric Dermatology &amp; Laser Fellowship)
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia (Dermatology Residency)
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center - San Antonio (Pediatric Internship)|University Of Texas Health Sciences Center-San Antonio (Pediatric Internship)
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport (Doctor of Medicine)|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (Doctor Of Medicine)
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sewell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

