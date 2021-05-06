Dr. Matthew Shane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Shane, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Shane, MD
Dr. Matthew Shane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shane's Office Locations
- 1 1760 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 277-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
amazing doctor recommend to other for healthcare
About Dr. Matthew Shane, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1407894850
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
