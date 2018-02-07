Dr. Matthew Shellenberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shellenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Shellenberger, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Shellenberger, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Shellenberger works at
Locations
-
1
Gritman Medical Center Nutrition Services Danville100 N Academy Ave Ste 2111, Danville, PA 17822 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shellenberger?
A very Caring and understanding physician... You can always get in touch with him via my geisinger....Would strongly recommend him...
About Dr. Matthew Shellenberger, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619911237
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shellenberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shellenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shellenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shellenberger works at
Dr. Shellenberger has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shellenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shellenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shellenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shellenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shellenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.