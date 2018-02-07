Overview

Dr. Matthew Shellenberger, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Shellenberger works at Geisinger Medical Ctr Gastro in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.