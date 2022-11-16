Overview of Dr. Matthew Shepard, MD

Dr. Matthew Shepard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Shepard works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.