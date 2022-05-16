Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shlapack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Shlapack works at
Locations
Orlando Endocrinology11616 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 601-5308Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Endocrinology and Adult Medicine4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A27, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 938-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! Not sure these poor reviews are of the same doctor I saw. My experience, over 3 appointments, has been great. Dr. Shlapack listened to all my concerns, and was very reassuring. I am shocked to read these other reviews that are so low. I look forward to following up with him next year!
About Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982729109
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shlapack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shlapack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shlapack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shlapack has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shlapack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shlapack speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shlapack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shlapack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shlapack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shlapack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.