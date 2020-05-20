Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD
Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Shuford's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)3417 Gaston Ave Ste 830, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shuford for 3 or 4 years. I could not possibly be happier with the office or the doctor unless I did not need to see a doctor at all. I do have to pay for parking. Outside of that, there is nothing but 5-star treatment from this doctor and this office.
About Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Princeton University
- Urology
Dr. Shuford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuford has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuford speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuford.
