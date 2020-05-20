See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD

Urology
4.3 (36)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD

Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Shuford works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shuford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 830, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710932140
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Shuford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shuford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shuford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shuford works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shuford’s profile.

    Dr. Shuford has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

