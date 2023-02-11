Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sideman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD
Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital, Texas Vista Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Sideman works at
Dr. Sideman's Office Locations
-
1
UTH Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 450-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sideman?
(removed)
About Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386614774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sideman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sideman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sideman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sideman works at
Dr. Sideman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sideman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sideman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sideman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sideman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sideman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sideman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.