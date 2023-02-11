Overview of Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD

Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital, Texas Vista Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Sideman works at UTH Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.