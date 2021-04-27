Overview of Dr. Matthew Silverman, MD

Dr. Matthew Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center



Dr. Silverman works at Boro Park Ob/Gyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.