Dr. Matthew Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Silverman, MD
Dr. Matthew Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
1
Boro. Park Obstetrics & Gynecology PC5925 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-2700
2
Boropark5922 15Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-2700
3
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC52d Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 388-2700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
4
Universal Diagnostic Laboratory Inc.1414 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 693-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is The best. Been with him for 32 years. Gentle and thorough.
About Dr. Matthew Silverman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Lafayette college,Easton Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Russian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
