Dr. Matthew Simon, MD

Internal Medicine
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Simon, MD

Dr. Matthew Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Public Health Programs in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

    Public Health Programs
    402 E 67th St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Matthew Simon, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316105612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at Public Health Programs in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    Dr. Simon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

