Dr. Matthew Simonich, MD
Dr. Matthew Simonich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Pueblo Bone and Joint Clinic1919 W US HIGHWAY 50, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 253-7102
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
I have been patient twice of Dr Simonich. First time I had 3 breaks in my right ankle. Fixed it very effectively with minimal pain. I went to him for what I thought was carpal tunnel problem. It was much more serious with spinal cord damage. He then referred me to specialist at Colorado Orthopedic Group by the name of Dr Bee. Overnight at hospital with Tlc from friends and I feel 20 years younger. Thank you Doctors for your education and excellence!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790755056
- American Academy Of Orth
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Austin College
- Orthopedic Surgery
