See All Psychiatrists in Erie, PA
Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO

Psychiatry
4.7 (34)
Map Pin Small Erie, PA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO

Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Sipple works at Bay City Psychiatry in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sipple's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River of Life Chiropractic Inc.
    2104 ZIMMERLY RD, Erie, PA 16509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 454-1085
  2. 2
    Center for Focused Care
    3250 W Lake Rd Ste 2, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 790-4567

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700958428
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Primary Care
