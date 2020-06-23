Overview

Dr. Matthew Smelley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Mission Hospital and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Smelley works at Southern Oregon Cardiology in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.