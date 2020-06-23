Dr. Smelley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Smelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Smelley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Mission Hospital and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Dr. Smelley works at
Locations
Southern Oregon Cardiology LLC520 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 930-7222
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation2825 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Mission Hospital
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smelly has been my doctor for 10 years and is exceptional with his diagnosis and care. He has been taking care of numerous family members of mine. His personality and understanding of all patients is extremely generous and understanding.
About Dr. Matthew Smelley, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smelley works at
Dr. Smelley has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.