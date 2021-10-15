Overview of Dr. Matthew Smith, MD

Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Washington University in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.