Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Smith works at Duly Health and Care in Oakbrook Terrace, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.