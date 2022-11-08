Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
2
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 204, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
3
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I met Dr Smith for the first time today. He was very kind, compassionate and caring. He listened to my concerns and assured me he would address them, which he did. I wish I had started seeing him as my doctor years ago!
About Dr. Matthew Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508973926
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Med Center
- University Chicago Med Center
- U Chicago Med Ctr
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.