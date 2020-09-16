Overview

Dr. Matthew Smith, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Gastro Health - Wellington Regional Campus in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.