Overview of Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD

Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University|Waynes State University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Sniegowski works at Sabates Eye Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.