See All Ophthalmologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD

Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University|Waynes State University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Sniegowski works at Sabates Eye Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Hagan, MD
Dr. John Hagan, MD
4.8 (50)
View Profile
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Susan Carney, MD
Dr. Susan Carney, MD
4.4 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. Sniegowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leawood Eye Center
    11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am -
  2. 2
    University Health Pharmacy
    2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Northland Eye Center
    5811 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Independence Eye Center
    4741 S Arrowhead Dr Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Planvista
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sniegowski?

    Dec 16, 2022
    I read nothing but wonderful reviews about Dr. Sniegowski and they were all true. He completely explained what is wrong and clearly explained my options. He is very professional, approachable and likeable.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sniegowski to family and friends

    Dr. Sniegowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sniegowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033360094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Colorado Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University|Waynes State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sniegowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sniegowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sniegowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sniegowski has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sniegowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sniegowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sniegowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sniegowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sniegowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.