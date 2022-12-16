Dr. Matthew Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Snyder, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Snyder, MD
Dr. Matthew Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
-
3
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686
-
4
Wells Community Hospital Home1100 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
I highly recommend Dr. Matthew Snyder. He knows what he is doing and has the expertise to do a great job for a total knee replacement. Has done two of my knees.
About Dr. Matthew Snyder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1831238252
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.