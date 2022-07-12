See All Gastroenterologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Matthew Soff, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Soff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny|Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Soff works at Gastro Health - Central Broward in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Central Broward
    8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 627-1617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Soff is a warm and caring individual. Speaking with him is like speaking with a trusted confidant. He is thorough, thoughtful, courteous and professional.
    Yolanda Pepin — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Soff, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720053044
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeths Hosp Tufts University
    • St Elizabeths Hospital|St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny|Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Soff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soff works at Gastro Health - Central Broward in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soff’s profile.

    Dr. Soff has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Soff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

