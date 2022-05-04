See All Podiatric Surgeons in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (153)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM

Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Sorensen works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Hastings, MN, Saint Paul, MN, Kenosha, WI and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sorensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)
    2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  2. 2
    Summit Orthopedics: Hastings
    1285 Nininger Rd Ste 107, Hastings, MN 55033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  3. 3
    St. Paul Office
    280 Smith Ave N Ste 500, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  4. 4
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Kenosha
    10105 74th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 228-9698
  5. 5
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Libertyville
    1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-8691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
  • Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477758035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center - The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bethel University-Saint Paul, Minnesota
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

