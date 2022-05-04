Overview of Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM

Dr. Matthew Sorensen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Sorensen works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Hastings, MN, Saint Paul, MN, Kenosha, WI and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.