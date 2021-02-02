Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD
Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sorensen's Office Locations
Cancer Care & Hematology2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 170, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-6337Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Estes Park Health
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorensen?
Dr. Sorensen really puts lots of time and care into his patients. I have seen him multiple times and left with all my questions answered each time. He goes beyond expectations.
About Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
