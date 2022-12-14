Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD
Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from The University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Sorensen's Office Locations
Pinellas Urology1401 Pasadena Ave S Ste 4, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 382-5323
Pinellas Urology, a Division of Urology Specialists5747 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-5324Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was able to get me in to the office listened and he heard what I was saying. Good bedside manners.
About Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Tennessee Medical Center
- The University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorensen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.