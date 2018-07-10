Dr. Matthew Soulier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soulier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Soulier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Soulier, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Soulier works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Recovery Center LLC11762 S State St Ste 360, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 494-1922
-
2
Folsom1050 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 597-2340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soulier?
I like this doctor, he gave me hope from my first visit.
About Dr. Matthew Soulier, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417935255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soulier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soulier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soulier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soulier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soulier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soulier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soulier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.