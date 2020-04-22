Overview of Dr. Matthew Spector, MD

Dr. Matthew Spector, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Spector works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.