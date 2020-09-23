Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD
Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Speesler's Office Locations
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (732) 629-8887
PrimeTime Pediatrics1440 How Ln Ste 2C, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 629-8793
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Forty years ago,Dr.Matt was my daughter Laurie and Jamie's,first doctor ! He was fantastic as a new doctor,with compassion,expert professionalism and a loving nature, all those years ago! Now my daughters are grown,married loving women .We all live in Boston Harbor,and wonder if Dr. Matt still remembers the Kalb Family. We remember him and send him the best!!
About Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861428880
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speesler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speesler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Speesler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Speesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speesler speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Speesler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speesler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.