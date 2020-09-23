Overview of Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD

Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Speesler works at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, NJ with other offices in North Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.