Overview of Dr. Matthew Spellman, MD

Dr. Matthew Spellman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Spellman works at Urology Of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO and Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.