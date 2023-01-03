Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 850, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-1026
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, kind, and super skilled! Dr. Spinn saved my life and continues to see that I remain very healthy. He is very easy to talk with and explains everything so that you easily understand the process of your treatment. He’s an excellent listener. He as well as his staff rate as top notch! If you have wait time, he’s well worth it.
About Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598873705
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinn has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.