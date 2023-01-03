Overview

Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Spinn works at Digestive & Liver Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.