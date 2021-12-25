Overview of Dr. Matthew Sprowl, MD

Dr. Matthew Sprowl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sprowl works at Dr. Matthew Sprowl in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.