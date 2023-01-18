Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanwix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD
Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Stanwix works at
Dr. Stanwix's Office Locations
-
1
West End Office5899 Bremo Rd Ste 205, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-4115
- 2 12320 W Broad St Ste 205, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanwix?
As I began researching surgeons to repair my diastasis recti post-childbirth, I quickly placed Dr. Stanwix at the top of my list, even though that would require traveling across the country. His impressive education and experience are surpassed only by his kind and compassionate care. He and his staff took all the time I needed to discuss my surgical options and address all my questions and concerns. I knew my health and my body were in the best hands possible. After my surgery my recovery went amazingly well. I was up and walking the same day, and had virtually no pain. I believe Dr. Stanwix's team and his anesthesiologist, a remarkable doctor in her own right, are to thank for that. My surgery was a fantastic success. I love my body. I love my shape. I love that I have been able to return to walking, running, exercising and that I can now exceed my prior fitness and strength goals. Thank you, Dr. Stanwix!
About Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710023254
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanwix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanwix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanwix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanwix works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanwix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanwix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanwix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanwix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.