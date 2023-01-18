See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD

Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Stanwix works at Richmond Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanwix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West End Office
    5899 Bremo Rd Ste 205, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-4115
  2. 2
    12320 W Broad St Ste 205, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Augmentation
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2023
    As I began researching surgeons to repair my diastasis recti post-childbirth, I quickly placed Dr. Stanwix at the top of my list, even though that would require traveling across the country. His impressive education and experience are surpassed only by his kind and compassionate care. He and his staff took all the time I needed to discuss my surgical options and address all my questions and concerns. I knew my health and my body were in the best hands possible. After my surgery my recovery went amazingly well. I was up and walking the same day, and had virtually no pain. I believe Dr. Stanwix's team and his anesthesiologist, a remarkable doctor in her own right, are to thank for that. My surgery was a fantastic success. I love my body. I love my shape. I love that I have been able to return to walking, running, exercising and that I can now exceed my prior fitness and strength goals. Thank you, Dr. Stanwix!
    — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710023254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Stanwix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanwix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanwix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanwix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanwix works at Richmond Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Stanwix’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanwix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanwix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanwix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanwix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

