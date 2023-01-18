See All Urologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Sterling, MD

Urology
4.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Bryn Mawr, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Sterling, MD

Dr. Matthew Sterling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. 

Dr. Sterling works at The Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Sterling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Bryn Mawr Hospital
    919 Conestoga Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-6580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Interstitial Cystitis
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Interstitial Cystitis
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Sterling, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    NPI Number
    • 1891056792
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sterling works at The Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sterling’s profile.

    Dr. Sterling has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

