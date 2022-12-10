See All Podiatric Surgeons in Spanish Fork, UT
Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (62)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM

Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Stoddard works at Summit Foot and Ankle, Spanish Fork in Spanish Fork, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Stoddard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spanish Fork Office
    336 W 100 S, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 225-0961
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Summit Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1355 N University Ave Ste 125, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 374-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Swelling Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Utah
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stoddard?

    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr. Stoddard is a great physician. He takes the time to really listen and is very knowledgeable. He also goes out of his way to make sure you understand your diagnosis and treatment plan. He’s an excellent teacher and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend!
    — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stoddard to family and friends

    Dr. Stoddard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stoddard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM.

    About Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285023556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sisters Of Charity Hospital|Sisters Of Charity Hospital Of Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoddard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoddard has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoddard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoddard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.