Overview of Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM

Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Stoddard works at Summit Foot and Ankle, Spanish Fork in Spanish Fork, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.