Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD

Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.

Dr. Stonestreet works at OMNI Orthopaedics in Canton, OH with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stonestreet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OMNI Orthopaedics
    4760 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 492-9200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sun City West
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 537-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Aultman Orrville Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I had a great overall experience - education, outcome… everything. I found Dr Stonestreet to be a great listener, and very understanding.
    John L — Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417143520
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
