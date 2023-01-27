Overview of Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD

Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Stonestreet works at OMNI Orthopaedics in Canton, OH with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.