Overview of Dr. Matthew Stover, DO

Dr. Matthew Stover, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stover works at Orthoclinic THSPP in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.