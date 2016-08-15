Overview of Dr. Matthew Straka, MD

Dr. Matthew Straka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Straka works at Keystone Physical Therapy in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.