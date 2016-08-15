Dr. Matthew Straka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Straka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Straka, MD
Dr. Matthew Straka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Straka works at
Dr. Straka's Office Locations
1
Keystone Physical Therapy1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 621-2656
- 2 4815 Liberty Ave Ste 443, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-2656
3
Diet At Work LLC1050 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 668-3395
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Straka was amazing with my daughter Brooke when he took her tonsils out he was always upfront about what was going to happen and came to see me as soon as the procedure was done. I give him 5 ?????????? I would recommend him to anyone needing an ear, nose and throat Doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Straka, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144226150
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Straka works at
Dr. Straka has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Straka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Straka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straka.
