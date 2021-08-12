Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO
Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Malta, NY. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Stringer's Office Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 583-0111
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology19 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Underwent circumcision and was happy with the outcome. The only thing it was, it was done during Covid so communication was a little tough.
About Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO
- Urology
- English, French
- 1437470804
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Military Medical Center
- Brooke Army Med Ctr-Wilford Hall Afb
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hamilton
- Urology
Dr. Stringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stringer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stringer speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringer.
