Overview of Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO

Dr. Matthew Stringer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Malta, NY. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Stringer works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology at Malta in Malta, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.