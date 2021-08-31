Dr. Matthew Struttmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Struttmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Struttmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Struttmann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Struttmann works at
Locations
Montana Gastroenterology Pllc1930 W Broadway St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 541-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Dr. Struttmann, I was extremely happy with my colonoscopy procedure. However, when I called your office (As Instructed-If I had questions) RN Jasmine told me I should schedule an apt with you since I had "So Many" questions. That made me look up your company's website- So my guess is that you spent 13 or so years becoming a 5 Star Doctor (My review of you), and the staff at your company is 2.0 Stars per Google . I ended up Googling what Diverticulitis was, and what I should eat. (I should have been directed to your website or provided some literature) My neighbor had this same procedure done one week prior to me, was shown pictures, etc... How her system looked, and best practices for the future. The *Best Doctors* will follow up with a phone call or have their RN's follow up after a surgery. That small gesture shows you really care -Just needed some direction to stay on the right path. Knowing this is like knowing how to correctly set a table correctly- Basic Etiquette
About Dr. Matthew Struttmann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386676757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Struttmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Struttmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Struttmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Struttmann works at
Dr. Struttmann has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Struttmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Struttmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Struttmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Struttmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Struttmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.