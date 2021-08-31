Overview

Dr. Matthew Struttmann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Struttmann works at Montana Gastroenterology Pllc in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.