Overview of Dr. Matthew Sutton, MD

Dr. Matthew Sutton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Ray County Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Saint Luke's Primary Care-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.