Overview of Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD

Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Swanic works at Las Vegas Eye Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.