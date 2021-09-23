See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD

Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Swanic works at Las Vegas Eye Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swanic's Office Locations

    Las Vegas Eye Institute
    9555 S Eastern Ave Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89123 (702) 838-4001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer
Stye
Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Tattooing
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esophoria
Exotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Refractive Error
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Was terrified about having cataract surgery. It truly was a painless procedure. Dr Swanic is very patient, caring and honest. The office staff are all so friendly and helpful. Dr Swanic owns the practice so you only see him. Not a factory you are a patient who he gets to know. I HIGHLY recommend him!
    Barbara Goldberg — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659496909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts Medical Center Boston Ma
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNLV
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swanic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swanic works at Las Vegas Eye Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Swanic’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.