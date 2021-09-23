Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Swanic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Las Vegas Eye Institute9555 S Eastern Ave Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 838-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Was terrified about having cataract surgery. It truly was a painless procedure. Dr Swanic is very patient, caring and honest. The office staff are all so friendly and helpful. Dr Swanic owns the practice so you only see him. Not a factory you are a patient who he gets to know. I HIGHLY recommend him!
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Tufts Medical Center Boston Ma
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- UNLV
