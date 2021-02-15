Overview

Dr. Matthew Tangorra, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Tangorra works at Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.