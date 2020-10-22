Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Locations
1
Inland Cardiology Associates910 W 5th Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5500
2
Heart Clinics Northwest Ps.62 W 7th Ave Ste 310, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7711
3
Providence Spokane Heart Institute-spokane Valley Office1215 N McDonald Rd Ste 202, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 838-2531
4
Multicare Rockwood Valley Clinic14408 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Taylor is an echo of the others. Very professional and seemed quite knowledgeable. Explanations in very easy to understand non medical terms. I never once felt rushed or as if there was some time limit. By his own admission my case is very much a mystery but I left feeling somewhat hopeful. I have so much respect for the Dr. who says “at this time I don’t know, but there are some very smart Drs out there . Let’s pick their brains as well.” After many years of searching I’m hopeful there is an answer. Dr. Taylor along with Dr. Bragin-Sanchez are absolutely two of the best. I give them both six stars out of a possible five.
About Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
